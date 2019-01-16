Today marks Day 26 of the partial government shutdown, the longest in U.S. history.
In Oregon, around one-third of the state's federal workforce are going without paychecks. Many have been forced to seek unemployment benefits and others are turning to food stamps and charity kitchens such as the Blanchet House.
At Crater Lake National Park, risks of unattended toilets overflowing into the pristine water prompted officials to shut down the road to the park.
For Oregon brewers and vintners, the release of new products is stalled until the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau resumes approving labels. And at Portland International Airport, air traffic controllers who have been working without pay for over three weeks sued the Trump administration (a federal judge sided with the government Tuesday).
With little indication that the government will reopen soon, here is a look at how the shutdown is impacting Oregonians:
9,583
Federal workers in Oregon who are not receiving paychecks.
3,335
Federal workers in Portland who are not receiving paychecks.
34
Percent of total federal workers in Oregon not receiving paychecks.
1,900
Number of federal employees who have applied for unemployment insurance benefits since the shutdown began.
1
Oregon winery whose request to the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and
Trade Bureau for a label is on hold until the shutdown ends.
197,367
Acres of unattended U.S. National Park land (plus 15,718,471: Acres
of unattended Bureau of Land Management land).
948
Miles of unattended U.S. National Park land hiking trails.
$562,500
Estimated gross wages withheld from 90 Portland air traffic controllers during the shutdown, for which they joined in a lawsuit against the Trump administration.
*Sources: U.S. Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service,
National Air Traffic Controllers Association, Oregon Employment
Department, Oregon Liquor Control Commission
Comments