For 40 years, the Central Eastside Industrial Council has supported this district, which contains 1,300 businesses and provides 20,000 jobs. We are a diverse community of creatives, makers and manufacturers who value innovation and collaboration. As our district changes, we're addressing increasing congestion, garbage and crime. In addition, we are doing our part to solve Portland's four-year, citywide housing emergency. By creating an ESD, Central Eastside businesses are choosing to impose a fee upon themselves to ensure our district and our city remain vibrant, prosperous and equitable.