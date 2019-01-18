"A person known to be contagious with the measles attended a Portland Trail Blazers basketball game at the Moda Center in Portland on Jan. 11," the notice says. "Others in the building between 5:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m could have been exposed. This comes as Clark County and its partners work to stop an outbreak of the highly contagious disease in the Vancouver area while Oregon health officials work to identify anyone at risk of getting sick."