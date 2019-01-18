A person contagious with the measles attended a Portland Trail Blazers home game last Friday, Jan. 11, Multnomah County officials announced this afternoon.
The announcement comes two weeks into a measles outbreak in Clark County, Wash. that has sickened at least 19 people, including 18 children. At least 16 of the people who got sick didn't have a measles immunization.
Multnomah County health officials sent out a notice this afternoon that one of the people carrying the measles virus attended the Jan. 11 Blazers game against the Charlotte Hornets.
"A person known to be contagious with the measles attended a Portland Trail Blazers basketball game at the Moda Center in Portland on Jan. 11," the notice says. "Others in the building between 5:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m could have been exposed. This comes as Clark County and its partners work to stop an outbreak of the highly contagious disease in the Vancouver area while Oregon health officials work to identify anyone at risk of getting sick."
No Oregon resident has yet been confirmed sick.
Official attendance at the game was 19,393 people.
