However, what can we learn from the opioid epidemic that we don't want to repeat with cannabis? One thing we never did ever with opioids is say to our patients, "This stuff causes you to develop tolerance. Over time you're going to have to increase your dose to achieve your desired effect. One way of diminishing tolerance is to periodically take breaks from your medicine. Periodic tolerance breaks will diminish your need to continue to ramp up your dose over time, which will diminish risk for overdose." We know people develop tolerance quite quickly to cannabis. And we also know that if people take a 48-hour tolerance break, a lot of the stuff inside our brains desensitizes back to a normal level of a non-cannabis user.