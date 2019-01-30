What problems can you help solve?

The biggest thing is the behavior. It is people who have demonstrated an inability to follow some of the basic rules of the road. Companies are pretty explicit about: "Ride with the helmet on. Don't use this on the sidewalk. Don't take it into parks." But people are people, and they are going to do what they want to do. I know [Bird is] working on different tools that would help model better behavior that we're looking for.