The measure, which marks a rare instance of bipartisan cooperation and is an important win for environmentalists, includes protections for the Devil's Staircase Wilderness in the Oregon Coast Range; the Chetco River in southwest Oregon; 250 miles of salmon- and steelhead-producing streams in the Rogue River, Molalla River, Jenny Creek, Wasson Creek, Franklin Creek and Elk River; and 40 miles of Rogue River tributaries that are at risk of being mined and dammed.