The Gist: Paulus sought a second term as secretary of state and, with the primaries a lock, WW took an early look at the effort by a Democrat, the boyish and temperamental John Powell, to unseat her. As in '76, an underlying theme of the race was that Paulus seemed more committed to the job than her opponent, who was eying the governor's mansion. But this time, Paulus was starting to aim higher, too.