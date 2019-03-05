Senate President Peter Courtney (D-Salem) announced this morning that he will take a medical leave from the Oregon Legislature.
Here's the announcement Courtney, 75, sent to his colleagues at 10:11 am this morning:
"Under the advice of my doctors, I am taking a medical leave of absence for 10 days. Senate President Tempore Laurie Monnes Anderson will manage the daily operations of the Senate until my return. Margie and I appreciate your patience and understanding during my recuperation. I look forward to returning to the Senate in full health and continuing our work together this session."
The news was first reported by Oregon Public Broadcasting.
