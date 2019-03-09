"The income gap separating those Oregonians in the middle of the income ladder and those at the very top has never been wider," the study found. "In 1980, it took 26 typical (median income) Oregonians to equal the average income of the highest-earning 1 in 1,000 taxpayers. By 2016, this had grown to 127 typical Oregonians. That is nearly a five-fold increase."