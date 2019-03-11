"I despise people who profiteer," says Gunter, who is as funny as she is acerbic. "taking advantage of vulnerable people is horrible…I'm sure people do it in real estate or other fields and everyone is vulnerable, but in medicine, especially when you're talking about private parts, you're uniquely vulnerable. Women have been subjected to misinformation about their bodies since the beginning of time, and especially to see people preying on that and to see them to couch it as feminism…" Gunter trails off before adding: "Not on my watch," adding that the image she keeps in her head is that of Gandalf standing before Balrag in Lord of the Rings saying, "You Shall Not Pass!"