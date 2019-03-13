Charles McGee, Aubré Dickson Trial Begins: The sexual assault trial of Charles McGee and Aubré Dickson is scheduled to begin in Multnomah County Circuit Court on March 13. McGee, founder of the Black Parent Initiative and one-time candidate for the Multnomah County Commission, and Dickson, a banker and former chairman of the state Housing Stability Council, allegedly assaulted Erica Naito-Campbell in May 2012 ("No Way Out," WW, Feb. 7, 2018). The men, who are being tried together, say they are innocent. Both waived a jury and put their fate in the hands of Judge David Rees. Their defense may be challenging, however, because of a pretrial statement McGee gave to police. Court records show McGee told detectives he "did not have sexual contact with the victim" but watched as Dickson did.