That's difficult. There are things about this process that have made me hurt and angry with both of those individuals. There are also things I'm very grateful to both of them for. With Ginny, I will not forget she came onto the floor and confronted [Kruse]. And I appreciate Elizabeth's really matter-of-fact way of doing things. I believe they think harassment is important and want to fix the culture. What's been most frustrating to me is the difference in the way we communicate. Where we have differed is that I really want to focus on having this conversation until we're done. I don't think we can be better until we openly hit these issues head-on.