WHAT TO KNOW:
- Text messages obtained by WW show an icy exchange between the Portland’s mayor’s staff and Police Chief Danielle Outlaw over street protests. A mayoral staffer prodded her to arrest right-wing brawlers. She did not appear to appreciate his suggestion.
- Donovon Flippo, a Proud Boy from Vancouver, Wash., faces a felony assault charge and a misdemeanor assault charge after allegedly jumping out of a pickup truck and attacking a Portland man on the street on June, 8, 2018.
- After a February of blizzards, Oregon snowpack levels are now above average for most of the state. In the Willamette Valley, snowpack levels are up 59 percent from the start of February.
- It has rained more often in the San Francisco Bay Area this year than in Portland. But the Columbia River Gorge is newly vulnerable to flash floods after the Eagle Creek Fire killed thousands of trees.
- Oregon is considering changing its hate crime laws to collect better data. Senate Bill 577 will create a hotline for hate crime victims and change the existing “intimidation” charge to a new “bias crime” charge.
PLAN AHEAD:
- Grateful Dead’s Phil Lesh has been added to this year’s Pickathon lineup. He is perhaps the biggest name the festival has booked in its 21-year history.
WHAT TO EAT:
- Portland chef Leather Storrs wants to be the Anthony Bourdain of cannabis. In 2015, he teamed with fellow canna-foodies to launch a series of infused gourmet dinners. “Because they’re high, people get it,” Storrs says.
