One client is Orreco, an Irish company which uses hematology to "develop a biomarket profile," to optimize performance and maximize player readiness. It's an idea that could help predict and reduce injuries for clients like the Dallas Mavericks, though it also raises some ethical issues. "Blood is a really sensitive subject matter," Greene says. "Who should have that data? Is the team better off, or is the player? Those are discussions that have to be worked out."