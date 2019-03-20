Alleged Victim in Terry Bean Case Sues His Own Attorney: The Lane County sexual assault case against Portland gay rights pioneer and Democratic Party fundraiser Terry Bean took a new turn this week. His alleged victim, who was 15 at the time of the incident in 2013, filed a legal malpractice lawsuit in Multnomah County Circuit Court against his former attorney, Lori Deveny. As WW reported earlier this year, Deveny allegedly stole money from more than two dozen clients ("Game Over," Jan. 16, 2019), including Bean's alleged victim, who filed the lawsuit March 18 under his initials, MSG. The lawsuit filed by MSG's new attorney, Sean Riddell, seeks the $220,000 Bean allegedly paid MSG not to testify against him and which Deveny allegedly kept. Deveny did not respond to a request for comment.