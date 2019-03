"We disagree and are very disappointed with today's verdict, but we respect and trust the criminal justice process afforded to everyone," the statement said. "We continue to believe the victim in this case who courageously came forward to report what happened to her in May 2012. Our unwavering commitment of supporting and advocating for survivors of sexual assault remains rooted in our core values. We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with all survivors of sexual assault. The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office ensures sexual assault victims are informed and supported at every step in the criminal justice process, even after a verdict. We remain committed to that duty."