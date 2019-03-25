Jama's vision, Roth says, is to help companies "make possible, the impossible products of the future." Roth says that when it comes to building medical devices, autonomous vehicles, satellite systems and breakthrough robotics, the various engineers, software developers and other contributors "all perform different functions with different methodologies and different toolsets …." That can make it tough for a company to know what exactly is happening across all the teams, and "[t]hat's exactly where Jama can help."