Julianne Brands, a Partner at Oregon Venture Fund, says "It's never been a better time to be an entrepreneur in the NW! The caliber of the companies and the quality of the pitches keep getting better every year, and this year's PitchfestNW at TechfestNW is no exception. Startups are solving big, hairy, and meaningful problems with technology in every industry – from AI-enabled insurance to 3-D printing platforms for surgeons." says Brands, "The Oregon Venture Fund is thrilled to partner with TechfestNW on PitchfestNW for the third year in a row, and we're excited to see such a diverse group of entrepreneurs, companies, and ideas at PitchfestNW 2019."