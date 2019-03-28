Although Immergut took heat for her role in the Starr investigation, her legal career did not suffer. She served as U.S. Attorney for Oregon, the state's top federal law enforcement position, from 2003 to 2009. When George W. Bush, the president who appointed her to that position, finished his second term, Immergut stepped down, as is customary, so the new president, Barack Obama, could appoint his own nominee.