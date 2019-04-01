Lee, who last year was named by Forbes as one of the World's Most Powerful Women (right behind Anne Wojcicki, CEO of 23andMe) is one of four speakers on a panel titled "The Future is Female," taking place April 4 at TechfestNW. Lee famously coined the term "unicorn," for startups valued over $1 billion. When Lee founded the term unicorn, four companies fit the description. Now, according to TechCrunch, the number has soared to 145.