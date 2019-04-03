GOP Mulls Removal: Fresh off a bruising battle in February for party chair, the Oregon Republican Party is again dealing with internal dissension. Former state Sen. Marylin Shannon (R-Brooks), who has held a long list of party positions, faces removal from her position as Oregon national committeewoman in an April 6 vote of the party's central committee in McMinnville. Documents circulated by members of that committee accuse Shannon of eight offenses, including "lying and character defamation," "character assassination" and "asking the Republican National Committee to interfere in the Oregon GOP primary." The documents say Shannon urged the national party to support Sam Carpenter in last year's gubernatorial primary (he lost to Knute Buehler) and "falsely accused" candidate Greg Wooldridge and former GOP vice chairman Russ Walker of "intentionally splitting the conservative vote" and being "traitors to the pro-life cause." She also allegedly called her colleague, GOP national committeeman Solomon Yue, a "communist spy." Shannon denies she violated party bylaws or referred to Yue as a communist spy. "This whole thing is crazy," Shannon says. "I haven't done anything wrong."