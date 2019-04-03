Last week, WW wrote about a deal that real estate developer Vanessa Sturgeon made with City Hall to build a 30-story tower downtown ("Tall Tales," WW, March 27, 2019). The building, the fourth-tallest in Portland, is higher than city zoning codes normally allow, in part because Sturgeon agreed to hire union cleaners and security guards. Instead, Sturgeon didn't hire any contractors for cleaning—and the building's tenants use non-union labor. Here's what readers have to say.