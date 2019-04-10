WHAT THE BILL WOULD DO: The bill would reclassify deputy district attorneys as public safety officers in the Public Employee Retirement System. (An estimated 373 lawyers would be affected.) That would allow them to accrue pension dollars at a higher rate and retire five years earlier than they do now with full pensions.

Other, similar bills would remove limits on the number of hours that retired teachers, police officers and corrections officers may work, allowing them to draw full pensions and earn full salaries in their old jobs at the same time.