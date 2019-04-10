My point is, being autistic hasn't been a curse or the worst thing that could have happened to me and my family. In fact, I'm pretty OK with it. But what I'm not OK with are physicians who are profiting off a fear of my very existence. I remember one of the last times I saw Dr. Thomas for something to do with my foot. He checked it out, and then started telling my mom she should do some genetic test on me that his office charged $200 for. I remember how surprised and interested he was to see me letterboard during the appointment and take part in it.