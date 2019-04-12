This article about Dr. Paul Thomas is a regurgitation of all the reporting on the vaccine issue. Anyone who is anti-vax is anti-science, end of story. Was there no compelling argument presented by this doctor or any of the many mothers who object to the MMR vaccine in particular? Was the question even posed as to why children under 2 years old need to be given a triple-dose vaccine? Why no mention of how vaccine companies are immune from prosecution and that there are many vaccine injuries reported each year? This article, like so many others, merely smears those who question the safety and necessity of this vaccine and throws them in with those who are against all vaccines. Shouldn't children be allowed to develop their own natural immunities before injecting a cocktail of chemicals, which some mothers are convinced have caused autism in their children? Isn't it reasonable to at least give them a few sentences to explain their reasoning? All we got was this doctor and those who question the MMR vaccine are frowned upon by the scientific community. The reporter should have done her job by including all the salient arguments that helped her to arrive at her summation. WW has done some excellent investigative reporting, but that was not the case with this story.