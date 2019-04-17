Brown Spreads the Pain on PERS: Two long-awaited policy proposals dropped in Salem last week. On April 11, lawmakers led by state Sen. Mark Hass (D-Beaverton) and Rep. Nancy Nathanson (D-Eugene) finally released their plan to raise about $1 billion a year in new taxes on corporations, while lowering personal income taxes about a quarter of a percentage point. The next day, Gov. Kate Brown released her proposal for stabilizing government contributions to the Public Employee Retirement System. Brown's rationale: If PERS contribution rates continue to climb as projected, they would consume much of the new tax revenue, meaning taxpayers would not see any benefits in the form of more teachers or added public services. The governor is calling on public employees to contribute to their pensions; taxpayers to surrender their kicker refunds; and state-owned workers' comp insurer SAIF to fork over $486 million in excess reserves. Meanwhile, Brown hopes capital gains and estate taxes boom. She says her plan is based on "shared responsibility by both employees and Oregonians, with every party contributing to address the unfunded liability in a proportional way."