Last week on wweek.com, we wrote about the decision made by owners of the colorful Northeast Portland building that contains Cuban restaurant Pambiche to repaint the structure white and beige. The previous green, yellow, pink and purple façade was inspired by a seaside esplanade in Havana. Owners say the colors started to fade to look like "a bad '80s album cover." Here's what readers think of the paint job.
Mayra Avina, via Facebook: "¡Qué lástima! I lived in this neighborhood for years and I just loved this colorful building."
Shovelle Ronnette Riggs, via Facebook: "BEIGE? Of all things? Yawn."
Candi Naspini Bartasavich, via Facebook: "I don't care if they paint it black with white polka dots. We go there because the food is the best!"
Aleson Macfarlane, via Facebook: "The building has been around since 1920 or earlier and painted in these colors since 2002. Yah, sure. That makes it a landmark."
Bethany Rydmark, via Twitter: "This bums me out. I'll miss that ridiculous, festive paint job."
Suzanne Fleming, via Facebook: "Hope the food doesn't become ho-hum too."
Alexfernee Haigh, via Twitter: "Doesn't this guy know that bad '80s album covers are back in style?"
Dan Huston, via Facebook: "You want to pick the colors, buy the building."
Pat String, via Facebook: "Way to paint the town beige."
Nate Gibson, via Facebook: "I never complain about 'New Portland' but this goes too far."
Anthony Leckington, via Facebook: "It was looking disheveled."
Cary T. Isley, via Facebook: "I understand their reasoning, but surely they can find matching paint that is a little more weather resistant?"
Corrie Hill, via Facebook: "To quote Beck, beige is the color of resignation."
Krista Quinby, in response: "Beige is the hole where a choice should be."
