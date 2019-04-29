"We currently have a flood of cannabis production happening in our state," Sen. Floyd Prozanski (D-Eugene) said in a statement. "There is a 'green rush' happening in our state right now and, while we support a healthy and thriving new cannabis industry, the oversupply has caused plummeting product costs. Much of the product created by this oversupply is going into the illicit market that legalized cannabis was intended to curb. This bill will protect the existing legal market."