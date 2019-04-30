Just after 6 pm Monday, a driver hit a six-year-old girl in a crosswalk at Southeast 107th Avenue and Southeast Division Street.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, an unidentified driver of a white sedan was passing a stopped car by using the right-hand bike lane when it struck the young girl, who was crossing the street at a crosswalk with her mother.
Before crossing, the child's mother had activated the lights for the marked crosswalk, which is what caused the other cars to stop. PPB reports that the mother was not hit, and that the vehicle fled the scene without stopping.
The six-year-old was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
This hit and run comes amid a rash of fatal car crashes this month. As of April 24, nine people had died in crashes in less than two weeks. On April 20, a drunk driver of a stolen pickup truck collided head-on an Uber, killing the car's passenger. And on April 19, a woman crossing the street at Northeast Broadway and Grand Avenue was struck and killed by a delivery truck.
According to Portland police data, there have been 19 traffic deaths in Portland this year. That's up from the total number of fatalities from this time last year, 12.
Transportation Commissioner Chloe Eudaly in an April 24 statement advocated for the Portland Bureau of Transportation's Vision Zero project as a way to improve street safety, writing: "This has been a brutal, heartbreaking month on Portland streets…These victims are our family members, our friends, and our neighbors—these deaths are simply unacceptable."
Anyone with information on this most recent hit and run is encouraged to call the police non-emergency line.
