AFSCME Files Labor Complaint Against Refugee Nonprofit: The union that would represent employees organizing at the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization filed a labor complaint last week, alleging the nonprofit engaged in illegal practices to stop the union organizing. American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 75 filed the unfair labor practice complaint with the National Labor Relations Board on April 16. IRCO provides social services to international refugees arriving in the Portland area. The complaint followed an unsuccessful meeting where employees and AFSCME organizers asked IRCO management to remain neutral on the union ("Labor Pains," WW, April 17, 2019). The complaint alleges IRCO improperly fired union organizers, bribed employees, held mandatory meetings where employees were encouraged to vote against a union, and interrogated workers about their participation. "We don't want to be combative," says IRCO executive director Lee Po Cha. "Our goal is on trying to work collaboratively with AFSCME and our employees to assure they have an open, transparent and democratic process to make the choice that is only theirs to make."