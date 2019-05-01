Thank you for your story about the appointment of trophy hunter James Nash to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission. This is the kind of low-profile, high-stakes appointment that can fly under the radar without hard-working reporters to shine a light in the dark corners of Salem. It seems obvious there's a strong pro-environment constituency in Oregon, especially among Democratic voters, but Gov. Brown prefers to publicize her more symbolic environmentalism, like "Rise Above Plastic Pollution Day," while quietly appointing an ODFW committee that consistently votes against protecting Oregon's wildlife (see wolves, Humboldt martens), and a forestry commission that votes to clear cut Oregon's trees. I'd like to see Gov. Brown stand up for the wildlife and wild places that make Oregon special, and appoint wildlife and forestry boards that reflect the values of the many environmentalists who voted for her instead of narrow extractive constituencies. These commissions may be low profile, but they are making critical decisions about what kind of state we want to be, and I want science and conservation to have seats at the table.