The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality Monday denied a water quality certification to the Jordan Cove LNG project, a proposed 229-mile natural gas pipeline that would terminate in Southern Oregon's Coos County.
The DEQ certification is required for the project to be issued a permit by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers—meaning construction is currently stalled.
In a statement, the agency writes that Jordan Cove's application was denied, "because there is insufficient information to demonstrate compliance with water quality standards, and because the available information shows that some standards are more likely than not to be violated."
Specifically, the DEQ's concerns about Jordan Cove are that its construction would affect water temperature and sediment levels in nearby streams, and that "drilling materials" could leaking into the Coos Bay estuary.
However, the DEQ notes that the company behind the project, Canada-based Pembina Pipeline Corp., can re-apply for certification and that "could result in a different decision."
Environmental advocates in Southern Oregon and throughout the state who have been protesting the pipeline for nearly 15 years praised the DEQ decision.
"Today's denial is great news for our Klamath Tribal members and other Oregon citizens that have been concerned about protecting fisheries and Oregon's waters," Don Gentry, chairman of the Klamath Tribes said in a statement.
Hannah Sohl, director of Rogue Climate, part of a coalition opposing the pipeline project, added, "For years, a record number of Oregonians have urged Gov. [Kate] Brown and Oregon agencies to put the public interest over the special interests of Canadian fossil fuel corporation Pembina. It is great to see Oregon DEQ do just that."
The celebration extends to Vermont—where U.S. senator and presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders yesterday tweeted about the permit denial.
It is unclear whether Pembina will re-apply for a water quality certification. Paul Vogel, a spokesperson for the company, saidin a statement, "Pembina's Management team is working to better understand this decision and its impacts and will communicate updates when appropriate."
Comments