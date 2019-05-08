Kohnstamm Deserves 2nd Term
Throughout this campaign season, we have gotten to know Amy Kohnstamm as she runs for a second term on the Portland Public Schools board ["WW's May 2019 Endorsements," May 1, 2019]. We believe she has been a courageous public servant, stepping up in board leadership to tackle some of the biggest issues facing PPS. Having sat through many candidate forums in the last month, we have seen Amy clearly and calmly articulate complex decision-making while expressing her optimism and vision. We are hopeful that if elected we will begin with a stable leadership base in the district.
PPS has experienced a number of problems over the last few years, and Amy has stepped up to own her share of those decisions. There have also been many successes. Where some see a failure in the hiring process of a superintendent, we see great courage to respond when an issue was brought to light. It would have been easier and politically less fraught to simply go with the first choice, but the board risked embarrassment to ensure that our new superintendent would be the right one. And while Amy and the rest of the board are working hard to understand and correct the cost-estimating errors that occurred in the 2017 bond, we should not forget how Amy successfully built community support for investing in our crumbling schools, a skill that will continue to be needed in the future.
We have come to know Amy as someone with deep expertise, a clear ability to ask important questions, and a professional approach that will allow for constructive team work in the years ahead. We hope voters will take time to add these facts to their consideration as they make their choice on May 21.
Eilidh Lowery, Zone 7 candidate
Andrew Scott, Zone 1 candidate
WW Redirects Distribution
To Our Readers:
Beginning this week, Willamette Week is shifting distribution of 5,000 copies from the suburban Portland area into the city itself. This effort will take a few weeks.
We're making this move in response to an increase in demand for printed copies of WW in Portland. Due to the growing number of calls we get from urban Portland locations asking to carry the paper, and the fact that the central city is the heart of our editorial coverage, this is a move we've been planning for some time.
We apologize to those of you who may have trouble finding papers at locations you have depended on in the past.
Here are a few suggestions to ease the situation:
Thank you,
Mark Zusman
Editor and Publisher
Correction
Last week's cover story ("Dame Town," WW, May, 2019) incorrectly listed Damian Lillard's age. He is 28, not 29. It also incorrectly added the word "honestly" to a quote from rival player Paul George. WW regrets the errors.
