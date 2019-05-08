PPS has experienced a number of problems over the last few years, and Amy has stepped up to own her share of those decisions. There have also been many successes. Where some see a failure in the hiring process of a superintendent, we see great courage to respond when an issue was brought to light. It would have been easier and politically less fraught to simply go with the first choice, but the board risked embarrassment to ensure that our new superintendent would be the right one. And while Amy and the rest of the board are working hard to understand and correct the cost-estimating errors that occurred in the 2017 bond, we should not forget how Amy successfully built community support for investing in our crumbling schools, a skill that will continue to be needed in the future.