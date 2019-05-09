Earlier this year, the Consumer Technology Association stripped Osé, an orgasm robot designed by Bend company Lora DiCarlo with the help of Oregon State University researchers, of an innovation award at its annual electronics show.
Osé is designed for people with vaginas as "the world's first hands-free device for the holy grail of orgasms—the blended orgasm."
CTA's decision to rescind the device's award was widely decried as an act of gender bias.
In response to the outrage, CTA yesterday announced it's giving the award back. The Oregonian first reported the backpedal.
Jean Foster, CTA's senior vice president of marketing and communications, apologized to Lora DiCarlo in a statement yesterday and said CTA "did not handle this award properly."
Additionally, Lora DiCarlo announced yesterday that it received $2 million in funding from local investors. The company has now raised $3.2 million to date.
