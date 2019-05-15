Don't get your hopes up. In 1967, when this all went down, the area that is now Maywood Park was actually just outside Portland's eastern city limits. As residents of what was then unincorporated Multnomah County, its people didn't need permission from Portland to charter their own city. (You couldn't do this now—a state law passed a few years later prohibits would-be towns from incorporating on another city's doorstep in this way.)