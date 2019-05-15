Oregon On Board With Trump's Wolf Plan: Oregon's top wildlife official told the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service last week the state supports the feds' proposal to remove the gray wolf from the endangered species list. U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt announced plans to delist the animal in March. In a May 9 letter, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife director Curtis Melcher lauded Oregon's wolf plan and said it didn't expect state gray wolf populations to decrease after federal delisting. The letter has quickly drawn outrage from conservation groups, who say Gov. Kate Brown, who oversees the department, is betraying commitments she made to protect Oregon's environmental interests from the Trump administration. "Brown's record on wildlife is the worst I've seen in 20 years of working on conservation in Oregon," says Steve Pedery, conservation director of Oregon Wild. "Who needs Trump when you've got Kate Brown?" Brown's office did not respond to a request for comment.