Last week, on wweek.com, we wrote about a new podcast launched by the Portland Police Bureau called Talking Beat. In one episode on traffic safety, officers said pedestrians should make themselves more visible by wearing bright clothing and refrain from walking in the dark or rain to avoid getting hit by cars. The comments sparked outrage. Here's how readers responded.
Nick Gallo, via Facebook: "Do they even live in Portland? All I own is black."
Ponyvilleize, via Twitter: "Also, you should be prepared for frantic sprints, and to leap as high as a mountain cat while twisting acrobatically in midair, and be well versed in the art of vectored screaming."
Deinos, via Twitter: "Well, I almost got hit by a car last week while in a crosswalk in broad daylight while carrying a giant pot of bright red geraniums. Being more visible is not the problem. The dude was on a cellphone."
Marie Price, via Facebook: "Better safe than sorry. Be safe out there, and remember nobody can see you, just like motorcycles. Even if you have bright colors on."
Not the face, via Twitter: "If PPB wants citizens to do their job for them, let's do it. I've got some things I'd like to take care of. I'll tie up the courts with citizen citations. I see at least 100 people a day texting while driving."
Debbie Morley, via Facebook: "It is amazing to me how many people simply don't cross at the crosswalk, or cross against the light! I've had to slam on my brakes for someone stepping in front of me."
Midnight madman, via Twitter: "I literally got hit by a car in broad daylight, wearing red."
Tiffanie Young, via Facebook: "Yes, drivers should be more attentive, but I've been downtown and had people dart out into the street with no warning! I can't stop that fast no matter how diligent I am."
Vater ghost, via Twitter: "Growing up, I had to wear light or bright clothes outdoors after dark. It was common knowledge. Every day now, driving in my neighborhood if at night, I see numerous people basically wearing dark clothes. Hard to see."
Hazel Nituob, via Facebook: "I don't have bright or light clothes, and walk at night and in the rain. I'm cautious and look both ways. The only time I've been almost hit was midday [in] summer because people are so eager to turn left across [Northeast] Sandy [Boulevard] when they have the chance that they don't care if you're on a crosswalk with the walk light."
