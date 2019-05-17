"We desperately need everyone to watch their skin and the skin of their loved ones," Leachman, chair of the Department of Dermatology in the OHSU School of Medicine, said in a statement. "Melanoma is a cancer that we can catch early because we have the necessary technology—our eyes. Our hypothesis is that this early detection campaign will increase melanoma literacy throughout Oregon, empowering individuals to seek help earlier, saving lives, and, eventually, reducing costs of medical care."