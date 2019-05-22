National Report Spotlights Arbitration Clauses: Many Oregon workers can't take their employers to court over labor disputes—and the state agencies that can are overwhelmed. That's the conclusion of a national report by the Center for Popular Democracy and the Economic Policy Institute. It highlights a bill moving through the Oregon Legislature that would allow whistleblowers and victims of workplace abuses to recover civil penalties through lawsuits. Currently, the Department of Justice and Bureau of Labor and Industries may penalize employers who break the law, but those agencies have limited staff and resources to enforce labor rules. "If Oregon's BOLI had kept up with the state's growing workforce, it would have 211 full-time employees today," the report says. "Instead, Oregon's BOLI staffing level is 50 percent of what would have been needed just to keep up with the state's growing workforce since 1995."