Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.) today called for an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
Bonamici, typically a cautious lawmaker, is one of a bloc of House Democrats pushing for an inquiry after Trump Tuesday ordered former White House counsel Donald McGahn to ignore lawmakers' subpoena to testify on the Russia investigation.
"I am gravely concerned about the actions of President Trump and the growing evidence of possible impeachable offenses," Bonamici said in a statement. "I've said before that impeachment should be an option, but we must approach it deliberately. The time has come."
Bonamici criticized Trump for, "obstruction of justice, committing human rights violations by separating children from their families, and profiting from the presidency."
She said that by refusing to cooperate with Congress, Trump abused his power.
"No one is above the law, and that includes the President and everyone who works for him," Bonamici said. "We must not stand by and send a message that this president's conduct is acceptable or appropriate. It is not."
Comments