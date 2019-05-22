At the risk of being tendentious, I can't help noticing that jet-setting coastal elites who sneer at the environmental backwardness of "flyover country" are probably doing more damage by flying over that country than all the F-150s in Missouri put together. Elon Musk alone logged 150,000 miles in his Gulfstream G650ER last year, which comes to around 2.3 million pounds of CO2. That's 230 zero-emission Teslas he needs to sell just to break even.