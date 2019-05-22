WHAT TO KNOW:
- Multnomah County is considering cuts to its needle exchange program. Clean needles save lives—but the program’s reduction would be welcome news in some quarters.
- Portland voters elected a new slate of officials to the Portland Public Schools board—along with one incumbent, Amy Kohnstamm.
- The Oregon Lottery is racing to enter sports betting and offer it to gamblers on mobile devices. The money it could add to state coffers is now part of the pension conversation.
- Multnomah County prosecutors announced hate crime charges Tuesday in a felony case against a 20-year-old man accused of shouting homophobic slurs and waving a machete at loss prevention officer at a Macy’s in Portland’s Lloyd Center Mall.
- Sen. Ron Wyden yesterday lambasted Republicans for passing abortion bans: “Women are going to die. That is a fact.”
- Legislation passed in 2017 raising the minimum age of tobacco purchases in Oregon from 18 to 21 appears to be effectively keeping young people from smoking.
- The Blazers’ miracle postseason is over. So where do they go from here?
WHERE TO SHOP:
- After almost two years of renovations, Japan’s Kinokuniya Books has announced that it will open its first Portland location in the former Guild Theatre this summer.
SUMMER HIGH:
- As spring fades into summer and with it comes camping, beach and park picnic season, you can enhance that seasonal bliss with a few carefully chosen cannabis products that will play along just right.
To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.
Comments