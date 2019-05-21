The Blazers fanbase occasionally seemed nearly tormented by this run. During the course of the postseason, they unleashed rage on the Nuggets' benign center Nikola Jokic, Russell Westbrook, Draymond Green and, just for good measure, James Harden. They concocted conspiratorial thoughts about referees and called them out by name, and collected national media slights like gold coins. When The Oregonian posted a picture of Lillard with a Crying Jordan face and quoted forgotten hack Skip Bayless calling CJ and Dame "the Trash Brothers" after Game 3 of the WCF, the pitchforks really came out ,and Chris McGowan, the team's president, said that the team would stop doing business with the state's biggest paper.