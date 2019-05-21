Sometimes you don't want to get high, you just want to really, really relax while you dig into that beach read or get hypnotized by the dogs dashing around Laurelhurst Park. New Highs CBD tincture comes in a cute, chubby bottle and has a subtle, neutral flavor, thanks to plenty of coconut oil. That makes it easy to blend into your morning smoothie or coffee, or to simply hold under your tongue for a few seconds when you need a little chill. Ideal for morning micro-dosing or regular use, this simple formula is easy to slot into your minimalist summer-hours routine.