Most of the savings from SB 1049 come from lengthening the payment period for the PERS system's $27 billion liability. That move, effectively an accounting gimmick, will save the government agencies paying PERS assessments about twice as much as two other components of the bill: allowing retirees to come back to work but paying the pension payments they might otherwise have earned into the liability; and compelling public employees to pick up part of the cost of their pensions.