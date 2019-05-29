State Sen. Jackie Winters (R-Salem), the only black woman in the Oregon Senate, has died at age 82.
Winters has been battling cancer for years and was rarely in the Capitol this session.
Winters, whose family operated three Jackie's Ribs restaurants, was first elected to the Oregon House in 1998 and moved up to the Senate in 2002. She rose to Senate minority leader in 2017 but gave up that position as her health worsened.
A longtime advocate for criminal justice reform, she was heavily invested in Senate Bill 1008, reduction of Measure 11 mandatory minimum sentences for juveniles. Winters carried the bill on the Senate floor on April 16, where her colleagues passed it by a 20 to 10 vote. The bill subsequently passed the House.
"It was an honor to know and work with Jackie. Oregon would not be the state it is today without her incredible dedication to the causes and people she fiercely believed in," Senate Minority Leader Herman Baertschiger, Jr. (R-Grants Pass) said in a statement today. "Elected to the Oregon Legislature in 1998 as the state's first African-American Republican, Jackie was an icon and leaves a legacy for all Republicans. Her life is a great example that with hard work and a strong character, the American Dream is possible. She will be deeply missed."
