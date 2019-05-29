"It was an honor to know and work with Jackie. Oregon would not be the state it is today without her incredible dedication to the causes and people she fiercely believed in," Senate Minority Leader Herman Baertschiger, Jr. (R-Grants Pass) said in a statement today. "Elected to the Oregon Legislature in 1998 as the state's first African-American Republican, Jackie was an icon and leaves a legacy for all Republicans. Her life is a great example that with hard work and a strong character, the American Dream is possible. She will be deeply missed."