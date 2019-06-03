WHAT TO KNOW:
- Portland-based Stimson Lumber announced Friday that it will lay off at least 60 people at its Forest Grove mill, moving some of its operations to Idaho and Montana. It’s a rebuke to new taxes and carbon caps. “I see the smoke,” said CEO Andrew Miller. “I do not need to wait for the fire.”
- The Trump administration announced last week that it will close an Oregon Forest Service job training center, just ahead of wildfire season. A program leader calls it “a slap in the face.”
- The family of Larnell Bruce, Jr., the black teenager murdered in Gresham by a member of a white supremacist gang, wrote to Oregon legislators this weekend to urge them to pass a bill that would strengthen the state’s hate crime statute.
- In the latest twist to one of the strangest crime sagas in Oregon history, state justice officials have agreed to a supervised release from prison for Frank Gable—who was convicted in 1991 of murdering Oregon’s prisons chief.
- A Multnomah County Circuit Court jury decided on May 31 that former Multnomah County Sheriff Dan Staton retaliated against his former assistant, then-Sgt. Brent Ritchie.
- Eyes burning? Nose itching? Blame the high grass pollen count in Portland right now. Here’s one allergist’s recommendations for minimizing suffering.
WHERE TO EAT:
- Bless Your Heart burgers is opening a second location in Northeast Portland. It’ll be located inside the small shack formerly occupied by Cannon’s Rib Express in the Concordia neighborhood.
WHAT TO WATCH:
- Meryl Streep’s lecture on cerulean, aliens chastising earthlings about war, and conjoined twins stalking the doc who separated them. Here are the best old flicks playing in theaters right now.
