You'll soon be able to get one of Portland's best burgers on the east side of the river.
Bless Your Heart, the much-praised burger joint from Toro Bravo and Tasty n Daughters impresario John Gorham, is opening a second location in Northeast Portland this summer, inside the small shack formerly occupied by Cannon's Rib Express near the corner of Northeast Killingsworth Street and 33rd Avenue.
When the restaurant opened inside downtown's Pine Street Market in 2017, WW called its double cheeseburger "a banger" and praised its specialty chili-topped Carolina-style diner burger. (Another Bless Your Heart location in McMinnville closed last year only a few months after opening, as Gorham was recovering from brain surgery.)
Co-owner Renee Gorham says the menu will be nearly identical to the one at the flagship location, and offer growler fills of both wine and beer.
She says they're aiming to open in mid-July.
