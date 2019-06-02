The Bruce family has been outspoken in their support for the hate crime bill and tougher penalties for people who commit serious offenses because of racial bias. The new law would have added up to five years to the sentence given to Russell Courtier, the European Kindred member who ran down Larnell Bruce, Jr., in a red jeep and killed him in August 2016. Courtier faces a life sentence, with the possibility of parole in 32 years.