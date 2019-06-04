Mudrow, who is from Beaverton, was paragliding at the park, which is located about 80 miles west of Portland on the Oregon Coast, with a friend. That friend told Oregon State Police that Mudrow appeared "to be too low" when he took off from the cliff, and that an attempt to radio Mudrow was unsuccessful. Mudrow was seen crashing into the ocean and attempting to use his paraglide to stay afloat.